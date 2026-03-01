BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Even Feds Want Health Freedom
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
12 views • 2 days ago

Even Feds Want Health Freedom

With Stephanie Weidle, Executive Director & COO, Feds for Freedom

https://www.fedsforfreedom.org/

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

While the libertarians of Freedom Hub might consider it an oxymoron for a taxpayer-reliant gov't employee to oppose government overreach, Covid's corruption proved too much for some of them. Like the rest of us Earthlings, bureaucrats included a portion who quaked in fear at the probable mandate for a EUA-only franken-vaccine the globalists would cook up in some dark lab – in exchange for freedom from the livelihood- sabotaging lockdowns. If such government employees didn't lose income via the Shutdown, they certainly would be fired if they ignored Biden's forced injection – that soon proved to be not only useless, but dangerous. Thus was born Feds for Freedom, which sued their employer for endangering their lives in order to retain employment.

 

(OUR SPONSOR: Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                     Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH)

 

Since that original case, Ms. Weidle’s group has initiated Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) class actions, bureaucratic guerilla warfare, and specific actions for individual federal employees.

 

When not insisting on informed consent for government workers, Stephanie is a mom to three young children and host of the “The Feds”, a podcast highlighting government corruption and the citizen’s role in exposing this and holding the government accountable.

 

Stephanie’s background was the opera stage until, by necessity, her focus turned to vaccine injury. Her concern regarding the overreach of government, including mandates on federal employees, of which her husband is one, catapulted her into using her trained voice in quite a different capacity.

