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Lori Colley Ep. 490 - Losers Lose but Heroes Never Give Up!
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50 views • February 04, 2021
February 4, 2021
When the deep state wants to completely control the populace, silencing and humiliating us are their tools, but God has given us the gift of declaring with our mouths the victory. Join me for a look at who’s losing and winning in the fight to have a voice.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Links:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-forgiving-life/201808/how-overcome-the-dangers-humiliation
Oh, now we understand! Mr. Sellers muzzled Lindell so they could talk about free speech.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mike-lindell-newsmax-anchor-walks-off/
Floridians and the Florida attorney general may file lawsuits for tech companies that don’t comply.
https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1356702926899605506
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
When the deep state wants to completely control the populace, silencing and humiliating us are their tools, but God has given us the gift of declaring with our mouths the victory. Join me for a look at who’s losing and winning in the fight to have a voice.
INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Links:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-forgiving-life/201808/how-overcome-the-dangers-humiliation
Oh, now we understand! Mr. Sellers muzzled Lindell so they could talk about free speech.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mike-lindell-newsmax-anchor-walks-off/
Floridians and the Florida attorney general may file lawsuits for tech companies that don’t comply.
https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1356702926899605506
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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