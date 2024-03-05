Create New Account
P.1 Come to the embarrassing Big John ‘GET YOUR COVID-BOOSTER’ Flint for TRUSTWORTHY and RELIABLE information! MVI_8791
EK the Urban Yeti
This journalist’s blindness, if not outright corruption, knows few bounds. In the February 25th edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia, John Flint has a 3-page spread on pages 13-15 titled ‘IN TOO DEEP’, and he exposes his shortcomings spectacularly on the subject of misinformation given to the masses. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.

