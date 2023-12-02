Melbourne Rally 2 December 2023 Parliament Steps

This was a very small rally but important to mark it in for the record. The day was wet, true enough, but a lot of the rally community were away, up north at the Victoria/NSW border joining a rally there. As a result, the video is very short (2:38). We'll be back with improved strength next Saturday to continue to call out our corrupt corporate government, and their supporting corporations, against their agenda to ultimately enslave us and steal the blessings and resources from future Australian generations.
