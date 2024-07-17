Life Is on the Ballot - John Stemberger - Freedom Alive® Ep125

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court returned the battle over abortion to the people and their representatives, activists in many states are working to enshrine the murder of unborn children as a state constitutional right. John Stemberger, President of Liberty Counsel Action and Senior Counsel for Liberty Counsel, has been involved in the fight to protect unborn babies for many years. On this Freedom Alive® episode, John helps unpack what's happening across the nation and how Florida is an example of a state that has an abortion amendment on the 2024 November ballot.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered July 14, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org





WATCH: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm