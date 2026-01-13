BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God’s hook in the jaw of Gog & Persian kingdoms to invade Israel seems to be economic difficulties
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
518 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2026). The hook in the jaws of Gog and his Magog Red-One Hollow Earth Rus Viking Atlantis gibborim former humans, whose Russian intelligence general says that “God is an evil fool, and Satan Lucifer is a worse evil fool” and who were just watching from the Hollow Earth cities ignoring Satan Lucifer trying to kill all the real Christians and when Satan Lucifer could not kill us real Christians they finally decided to try to stop Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO one-world government until their fake god the new Putin seems to have handed them over to the meat-grinder as an inside-trading deal with Satan Lucifer, and Satan Lucifer’s “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Mothers of Darkness” Bilderberg CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency Chinese Communist Party Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist global 12 million children child-trafficking organ-harvesting gourmet food industry fellow Templar Knight of the Templar Knight former Chinese incarnate Draco avatar child-trafficker Satanist Donald Trump who is the leader of the CCP that changed the Bible verses from “Jesus saving the woman” into “Jesus killing the woman” and who has not announced a public apology to all of its Chinese citizens for changing the Bible and misrepresenting God, and Satan Lucifer’s Iranian Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist national leaders who have persecuted the Iranian Christians, will be economic difficulties. That is probably why they will come to invade Israel the land of wealth to try to plunder it. This is the premonition that the Christian brother has in his video. The fallen angel Chief Prince Gog, and his violent powerful Viking Atlantis “former humans” Antediluvian Rus people (Russian people) “Hollow Earth 36 species alliance” of nephilim & chimera fake aliens, and Kimmy represent the human specie in the Universal Council, which includes millions of different nephilim & chimera & fallen angel fake alien species from each galaxy. God’s current Noah’s descendant true humans with souls are not allowed in the space fleets or other planets, except as abducted mining slaves and surrogate mothers for breeding nephilims and cyborg soldiers and child sex slaves and human soul energy batteries to power their spaceships & weapons and DNA or organ harvesting and human meat food livestock specie and cloning to populate all the other planets in the universe or a hybridized form of humans such as the reptilian hybrid Nazi space fleets. Warn all your church donators now, or else, have the blood of all your fellow church donators & 6 billion human neighbors on your hands, because of your idolatry worship of self-survival & cowardice & genetic descendant idols’ safety & money & income & pastors’ reputations & church donations & retirement pensions & homes & safety from assassination attempts & safety from ridicule by all church donators & all the other hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods. Choose you this day which god you serve: the devil Satan Lucifer of concealment & cover-up & silent condoning to give human authority permission to the enemy, or the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus of truth & risking life & self-sacrificial love of Jesus. If you are a neutral double-minded half-safe-truth-modifying cowardly traitor popularity-reputation-protector assassination-fearing neutral lukewarm Christian, then go join Satan Lucifer already. Do not worship both gods with your altered half-truths to try to appease both God & the devil to avoid assassination attempts and slaughtered genetic descendant idols. Be neutral like Gog’s Hollow Earth species and other galaxies’ fallen angels & nephilim & chimera fake alien species. You would fit in very well with them & all lukewarm people.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Existential&#8221; crisis: Heritage declares collapsing family a greater threat than economy

“Existential” crisis: Heritage declares collapsing family a greater threat than economy

Willow Tohi
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Laura Harris
U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

Laura Harris
Canada&#8217;s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Canada’s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Patrick Lewis
The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Staggering 4.5 million Britons now addicted to gabapentinoids, benzodiazepines and Z-drugs &#8212; new warning labels are too late

Staggering 4.5 million Britons now addicted to gabapentinoids, benzodiazepines and Z-drugs — new warning labels are too late

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy