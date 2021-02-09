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Dr Judy Mikovitz - Important Information on Covid Vaccines (MIRRORED)
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2146 views • February 09, 2021
Dr Judy Mikovitz - Important Information on Covid Vaccines (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel Truth Will Out at:-
lbry://@TruthWillOut#8/Dr-Judy-Mikovitz-Important-Info-on-Covid-Vaccines#8
Dr Judy Mikovits & Dr Joseph Mercola
29/01/21
• The covid-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine. It’s more accurately an experimental gene therapy that could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more.
• Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers. covid-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis.
• Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it will fuel chronic, long-term inflammation.
• Many commonly reported side effects from the covid-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation.
• Anyone with an inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson's disease or chronic Lyme and those with acquired immune deficiency from any pathogen or environmental toxin are at high risk of dying from covid-19 mRNA vaccines.
LBRY URL
lbry://@TruthWillOut#8/Dr-Judy-Mikovitz-Important-Info-on-Covid-Vaccines#8
Claim ID
87ae0ec2b0f5d215de526d724928fcc5d6f144b0
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
None
Mirrored from LBRY channel Truth Will Out at:-
lbry://@TruthWillOut#8/Dr-Judy-Mikovitz-Important-Info-on-Covid-Vaccines#8
Dr Judy Mikovits & Dr Joseph Mercola
29/01/21
• The covid-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine. It’s more accurately an experimental gene therapy that could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more.
• Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers. covid-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis.
• Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it will fuel chronic, long-term inflammation.
• Many commonly reported side effects from the covid-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation.
• Anyone with an inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson's disease or chronic Lyme and those with acquired immune deficiency from any pathogen or environmental toxin are at high risk of dying from covid-19 mRNA vaccines.
LBRY URL
lbry://@TruthWillOut#8/Dr-Judy-Mikovitz-Important-Info-on-Covid-Vaccines#8
Claim ID
87ae0ec2b0f5d215de526d724928fcc5d6f144b0
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
None
Keywords
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