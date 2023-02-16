Senior Trump Adviser: Chinese balloon, Ohio controlled burn remind people they could count on Trump

Joe Biden has been confused. As the nation watched the Chinese balloon traverse over our military sites and again during the so-called 'controlled burn' in Ohio. One America News's national political correspondent Neil W. McCabe spoke to a senior Trump campaign adviser about how the 45th President would have acted.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.