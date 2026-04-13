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Hungary’s incoming gov't says it won’t oppose an EU €90bn loan to Ukraine, but also won’t take part in the scheme, new PM elect, Magyar said
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Hungary’s incoming government says it won’t oppose an EU €90bn loan to Ukraine, but also won’t take part in the scheme, Magyar said.

He added the issue can be discussed with future EU counterparts.

Péter Magyar says he will push a constitutional amendment to impose a two-term limit on Hungary’s prime minister.

If adopted, the rule would block Viktor Orbán ever from returning to office.

The proposal still requires approval through a constitutional vote.

Adding, more about this:

The EU has set 27 conditions for Hungary’s new prime minister to unlock €35 billion in frozen funds, — FT

➡️Key demands include approving a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and lifting Hungary’s veto on sanctions against Moscow.

➡️The European Commission also expects rapid talks with Magyar over migration laws, which have already cost Hungary €1 million per day in fines.

➡️Under Hungary’s constitution, the president has 30 days to swear in a new parliament. EU officials fear Viktor Orbán could use that window to push legal or personnel changes that could hinder compliance with Brussels’ demands.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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