© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Westworld is Futureworld
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • July 12, 2021
Another movie mash-up concerning Transhumanism, SMART Tech, Technology and the other subtle themes, memes and symbolism i will continue to show you that is imbued in all movies you've seen over the decades, which have been predictively programming the viewer to accept agendas you are seeing being emplaced in your reality today, including the "Great Reset"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.