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Insane Globe Earth. Pseudoscience junk.
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19 views • May 17, 2020
The globe earth is in all dimensions the biggest fraud. We cannot replicate or demonstrate the possibility of living on a globe. The circular pulling force is a lie, it's all about density and thrust everywhere. Here we use the simple fact that a smaller body needs even more force to leave a magnetic hold than a big body whose weight may drop off a magnet. Since we lack anything real to demonstrate this mystic cellular jargon we can use a magnet. And it's plain stupid. A lie from the pit of hell. The theory is impossible anywhere on earth but by deception we blindly accepted the absolute stupidity of living on a globe while NASA lied! Watch Astronauts gone wild! No one has left God's FIRMAMENT. We are here. He sees us, he has his eyes on us, we are precious, not a mistake... Each life counts, every life precious. Satan wants to destroy us in our rejection and denial of God. Wake up.
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