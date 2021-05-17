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STAY ALERT or you will get CHIPPED eventually [16.05.2021]
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133 views • May 17, 2021
ID2020 | Digital Identity Alliance - The ID2020 Alliance is a global partnership maximizing the potential of digital ID to improve lives.
Alliance & Governance · Digital Identity · Projects · Overview https://id2020.org/
RDFI chip - Radio-frequency identification - Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio-frequency_identification
4,423 views • May 16, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
100K subscribers
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRA2RfZ8sh6DnBG3S_4Sd4A
Alliance & Governance · Digital Identity · Projects · Overview https://id2020.org/
RDFI chip - Radio-frequency identification - Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio-frequency_identification
4,423 views • May 16, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
100K subscribers
SUB TO MY OTHER CHANNELS BELOW:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRA2RfZ8sh6DnBG3S_4Sd4A
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