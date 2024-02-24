U.S. Needs to Ratchet Up Natural Gas, Oil, and Nuclear Energy Sectors: Frank Lasee

The United States needs to fire up the full potential of its reliable energy sector and stop listening to green-energy cultists. Frank Lasee is an expert on energy and environmental issues, and is the founder and CEO of Truth in Energy & Climate. In this interview with The New American’s Paul Dragu at this year’s CPAC, Lasee dispels the myths of man-made catastrophic climate change and discusses the benefits of oil, gas, and nuclear power.
