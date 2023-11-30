Create New Account
DR. BILL DEAGLE AT THE GRANADA FORUM, DECEMBER 7, 2006
I am not afraid to die tonight!

Because if we don’t fight this,

we’re all dead. And we’re not

just talking about death of

our civilization, we’re talking

about death of our planet.

~William Deagle

Keywords
dr bill deagledr william deaglegranada forum december 7 2006

