Russian Ambassador to UN Denies Attacking Civilian Facilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/23/2022 Reacting to images of burning buildings and flattened structures, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN said “buildings were not targeted”, and “it can easily come from Ukraine, they have their own missile launchers”. He denied that Russia was committing war crimes in Ukraine.