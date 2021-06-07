More Emails Between Fauci and CCP Officials to Be Released

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In the June 2, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo showed his muscle to Wang Qishan and people in the Zhongnan Pit and sent a clear message to them that their effort of buying America media to defame Mr. Guo and punishing Mr. Guo financially will be useless. Miles also broke the news that Dr. Fauci has more emails to be released and these emails can show his collusion with CCP officials and the WHO.