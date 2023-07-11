WITNESS FOR THE PERSECUTION - Dr Jennifer Daniels (2008)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels had her medical license revoked by the state of New York for not following "proper medical protocols." Her crime was teaching people how to cure themselves and not prescribing enough pharmaceuticals. 7 medical doctors and professional health care specialists participated in this production. Every aspect of this 3.5 hour program is explored from nutrition, natural remedies, political intervention and corporate control. Studio quality originals are available at http://www.libertyandjusticeforall.tv. You are encouraged to get an original 2 DVD set and make copies for your family and friends.
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387
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Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
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Reposted Fair Use ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8v_QkzaXjk