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Essiac Testimonials - Cancer Cure Stories
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441 views • April 21, 2020
A series of testimonials of people who have been helped by drinking Essiac tea. Video compiled by Free2Shine. This is not medical advice.
Essiac is "Caisse" spelt backwards. Rene Caisse was a Canadian nurse who received the Essiac formula from the Ojibwa Indians (through one of her patients).
The original Essiac tea is made up of 4 herbs: burdock root, sheep sorrel (including root), slippery elm bark and Turkish (or Indian) rhubarb root.
Enhanced formulas also include: blessed thistle, kelp, red clover and watercress (eg. Flor-Essence). Some may have clove as well (eg. UL DE tea).
There may be other enhanced formulas, but it is important that the 4 original herbs be included and that there be at least 5% of sheep sorrel ROOT in the mix.
These various Essiac (or Essiac-derived) teas are on sale on the internet. They are sold as dry herbs (to be boiled and steeped at home) or ready-made teas. Capsules and tinctures are also available (less recommended).
Essiac can be taken in conjonction with other cancer treatments (except for Protocel).
* Books to read:
"The Essiac Report" by Richard Thomas - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Essiac-Report-Canadian-Thousands-Continues/dp/0963981803
"The Essiac Essentials Handbook" by Mali Klein - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B071Y78BZ4?
"The Truth About Cancer" by Ty Bollinger - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Truth-about-Cancer-Treatment-Prevention/dp/1781807612
* Free Ebook:
"The Essiac Handbook" by James Percival - http://free2shine.net/downloads/The-Essiac-Handbook.pdf
* Shop for Essiac tea:
Original Essiac - https://www.cloudstrust.org/order.html (UK)
Flor-Essence - https://www.bodykind.com/browse/128-flor-essence.aspx (UK)
UL DE Tea - http://healthcoachjeff.com/index.html (USA)
Essiac (or Caisse) teas may also be found on Ebay or Amazon.
* The Truth About Cancer documentary:
Part 1 - https://youtu.be/KqJAzQe7_0g
Part 2 - https://youtu.be/VK_sX5ko8SE
Essiac is "Caisse" spelt backwards. Rene Caisse was a Canadian nurse who received the Essiac formula from the Ojibwa Indians (through one of her patients).
The original Essiac tea is made up of 4 herbs: burdock root, sheep sorrel (including root), slippery elm bark and Turkish (or Indian) rhubarb root.
Enhanced formulas also include: blessed thistle, kelp, red clover and watercress (eg. Flor-Essence). Some may have clove as well (eg. UL DE tea).
There may be other enhanced formulas, but it is important that the 4 original herbs be included and that there be at least 5% of sheep sorrel ROOT in the mix.
These various Essiac (or Essiac-derived) teas are on sale on the internet. They are sold as dry herbs (to be boiled and steeped at home) or ready-made teas. Capsules and tinctures are also available (less recommended).
Essiac can be taken in conjonction with other cancer treatments (except for Protocel).
* Books to read:
"The Essiac Report" by Richard Thomas - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Essiac-Report-Canadian-Thousands-Continues/dp/0963981803
"The Essiac Essentials Handbook" by Mali Klein - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B071Y78BZ4?
"The Truth About Cancer" by Ty Bollinger - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Truth-about-Cancer-Treatment-Prevention/dp/1781807612
* Free Ebook:
"The Essiac Handbook" by James Percival - http://free2shine.net/downloads/The-Essiac-Handbook.pdf
* Shop for Essiac tea:
Original Essiac - https://www.cloudstrust.org/order.html (UK)
Flor-Essence - https://www.bodykind.com/browse/128-flor-essence.aspx (UK)
UL DE Tea - http://healthcoachjeff.com/index.html (USA)
Essiac (or Caisse) teas may also be found on Ebay or Amazon.
* The Truth About Cancer documentary:
Part 1 - https://youtu.be/KqJAzQe7_0g
Part 2 - https://youtu.be/VK_sX5ko8SE
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