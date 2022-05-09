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The Silent Majority - Debra Yuille & Len Harris.
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11 views • May 09, 2022
The Silent Majority.
Running as a group for the Senate in Qld at the upcoming federal election is Debra Yuille and Len Harris.
Len is a former Queensland Senator and Deb is a tireless campaigner for freedom and libertarian values.
At a small gathering of likeminded people on the Gold Coast recently they addressed some concerns of the constituents. Among the issues brought up on the day were land title deeds, digital ID and digital currency, govt surveillance and how to vote correctly and more importantly, how not to exhaust your vote.
If you're in Qld please consider putting these guys in the number 1 box on the Senate ballot paper.
https://www.thesilentmajority.org.au/about/
https://www.thesilentmajority.org.au/candidates/
Debra Yuille 2022 Qld Senate candidate speech.
https://youtu.be/1_hNmmPL6Wc
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Running as a group for the Senate in Qld at the upcoming federal election is Debra Yuille and Len Harris.
Len is a former Queensland Senator and Deb is a tireless campaigner for freedom and libertarian values.
At a small gathering of likeminded people on the Gold Coast recently they addressed some concerns of the constituents. Among the issues brought up on the day were land title deeds, digital ID and digital currency, govt surveillance and how to vote correctly and more importantly, how not to exhaust your vote.
If you're in Qld please consider putting these guys in the number 1 box on the Senate ballot paper.
https://www.thesilentmajority.org.au/about/
https://www.thesilentmajority.org.au/candidates/
Debra Yuille 2022 Qld Senate candidate speech.
https://youtu.be/1_hNmmPL6Wc
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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