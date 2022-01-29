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BASES2016 Targeted Individuals 'TI' Special
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91 views • January 29, 2022
Kieron Lee Perrin, a TI and Implantee, was given the Friday evening to give the stage to targeted Individuals. Featuring 'TI's from the UK, and the Europe, they desribe their individual issues, and the shocking transhumanization in Agenda 21,30 and the '2045.com' timetable for removing humans from the earth, replaced by cyborgs and life, not in 3D, "reality", but replaced completely by a matrix, electronic "reality" as a computer Avatar.
Hosted by Kieron Lee Perrin, for the Bases TI section.
This has greater relevance as the 'plandemic' bio-warfare injections have been used across the world in 2020-2022 attack on society. Is it too late to stop this agenda?
Recorded as live, in the Bouverie Hall in Pewsey, Wiltshire in the summer of 2016.
Hosted by Kieron Lee Perrin, for the Bases TI section.
This has greater relevance as the 'plandemic' bio-warfare injections have been used across the world in 2020-2022 attack on society. Is it too late to stop this agenda?
Recorded as live, in the Bouverie Hall in Pewsey, Wiltshire in the summer of 2016.
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