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【Exclusivo】18/09/2022 Miles Guo: Vladimir Putin foi diagnosticado com um câncer chamado carcinoma de células escamosas (SCC); seus comportamentos estranhos mostrados na frente da câmera são causados pela dor extrema trazida pelo câncer; o médico pessoal de Putin informou explicitamente que os dias restantes para Putin não podem exceder 10 a 12 meses