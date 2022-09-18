【Exclusivo】18/09/2022 Miles Guo: Vladimir Putin foi diagnosticado com um câncer chamado carcinoma de células escamosas (SCC); seus comportamentos estranhos mostrados na frente da câmera são causados pela dor extrema trazida pelo câncer; o médico pessoal de Putin informou explicitamente que os dias restantes para Putin não podem exceder 10 a 12 meses
