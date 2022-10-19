Create New Account
Guys at the World Economic Forum joking about global depopulation.
Published a month ago

More at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/ Too many people on the earth according to guys like this. We no longer have to guess about how they intend to do it. The plan is well into motion at this point. Rest assured guys like this did not take the jab, that was for us. Those of you who did take it, they are laughing at you. I am not, I feel terrible about all this.

