The Moment a Kamikaze Drone Lands on a Mi-8MT Helicopter in Tiraspol, Transnistria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
229 views
Published 21 hours ago

The moment a kamikaze drone lands on a Mi-8MT in Tiraspol.

According to the Ministry of State Security of Transnistria, the drone arrived from the direction of the Clover Bridge in the Odessa region of Ukraine.

The direction of where the drone arrived has not yet been established.

🐻 Doesn't take a genius to figure out who did this. It's obviously the people who really want to lose Odessa.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

