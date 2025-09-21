BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wartime Weekly Report: Economic Collapse, Vaccine Fallout & Sealing the Deep State's Fate
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
71 followers
2
100 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers delivers a dual-pronged analysis of the converging crises reshaping our world. First, he shares key insights from Ed Dowd (former BlackRock Portfolio Manager and author of "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths"), who reveals the devastating economic and health realities: 6 million excess disabilities from COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Reserve's historic policy error based on fraudulent jobs data, and an imminent worldwide recession destined to crash stocks, bonds, and real estate. Dowd underscores why cash and gold remain the only safe havens.


Keywords
economic crisisjohn michael chambershealth crisisblackrockstock crashcovid vaccine injuriesed dowdsudden deathsportfolio managerworldwide recessioncause unknownreal estate collapsefinancial analysissafe assetsexcess disabilitiesfederal reserve errorfraudulent jobs databond crashcash safetygold havens
