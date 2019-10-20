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The Torchbearer Series: Suppressed Bible Manuscript History Core Course B501: Session 2 of 3
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70 views • October 20, 2019
Not all Bibles are based upon the same Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek texts! New Testament Lineage Streams and the Unbroken Manuscript Chain-of-Custody (UM-CoC) preserved by the Torchbearers.
Please see www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for additional information.
Please see www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for additional information.
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