The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With P.O.D.

What's interesting about acting in faith is how aggressive faith is. If you look throughout the bible, those who relied most on God's loving and powerful touch had to take risks that were sometimes deadly. P.O.D. is a great example of aggressive, faithful, praise and worship. Let them inspire you today!





We can understand God’s love because Jesus came to reveal it to us.

Ephesians 3:19-21

Paul ends his prayer for the Ephesians as he began, by praying for understanding. He asks God to help them “know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge” (3:19). This seems paradoxical at first glance. So how can we know something that surpasses knowledge? Why should we ask for something that, logically speaking, we can’t ever hope to possess? Remember that Paul doesn’t mean the kind of knowing that simply involves recalling a fact or repeating information we’ve memorized. He’s talking about the knowledge that comes from experiencing and practicing the love of Christ.





Live POD Full Concert en Vivo @ House Of Blues, San Diego 12/23/2022

