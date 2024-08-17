Fatima, Whitney Webb, Adventism, MAGA, Police State, War

SR 2024-08-16 F-86 vs. MiG-15

Topic list:

* “Mary” appearing to three children at “Fatima”: what’s really going on here?

* Amandha Vollmer and Steve Falconer love Whitney Webb: why am I not surprised?

* The pros and cons of “Seventh Day Adventism”.

* Everything promoting Donald Trump is Intelligence-Jesuit astroturf.

* Mainstream media “attacks” (promotes) James O’Keefe by reinforcing lies.

* Mainstream media, “democracy” and “Right vs. Left” broken down by Johnny.

* Is war “Right” or “Left”?

* Revisiting Brian Gamble: three signs of where the PsyOp comes from.

* What do Steven Crowder and “Alex Jones” do that proves they are Controlled Opposition?

* When cops are caught committing crimes, YOU pay off the victims.

* Where can you go for real, Big Picture Truth?

* A military tech vid further proves how fabricated the “Cold War” was.

* Military tech proves that the agenda of “World War II” was maximum slaughter.

* Who was behind “World War II”?

* You love Johnny but don’t have much to send financially? —here’s another way you can help!

* Where is Johnny going from here?

