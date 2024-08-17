BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fatima, Whitney Webb, Adventism, MAGA, Police State, War
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
113 followers
95 views • 8 months ago

SR 2024-08-16 F-86 vs. MiG-15

Topic list:

* “Mary” appearing to three children at “Fatima”: what’s really going on here?
* Amandha Vollmer and Steve Falconer love Whitney Webb: why am I not surprised?
* The pros and cons of “Seventh Day Adventism”.
* Everything promoting Donald Trump is Intelligence-Jesuit astroturf.
* Mainstream media “attacks” (promotes) James O’Keefe by reinforcing lies.
* Mainstream media, “democracy” and “Right vs. Left” broken down by Johnny.
* Is war “Right” or “Left”?
* Revisiting Brian Gamble: three signs of where the PsyOp comes from.
* What do Steven Crowder and “Alex Jones” do that proves they are Controlled Opposition?
* When cops are caught committing crimes, YOU pay off the victims.
* Where can you go for real, Big Picture Truth?
* A military tech vid further proves how fabricated the “Cold War” was.
* Military tech proves that the agenda of “World War II” was maximum slaughter.
* Who was behind “World War II”?
* You love Johnny but don’t have much to send financially? —here’s another way you can help!
* Where is Johnny going from here?

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

alex jonesjewsdonald trumpjesuitswhitney webbgeneral flynn
