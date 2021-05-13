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Paul Joseph Watson: The Uglification of the World 'For Fuck's Sake' [13.05.2021]
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50 views • May 13, 2021
"It's all deliberate." - "Call it for what it is.."
Note: Follow the Fucking Money trail to theese Satanist...
Exactly the same shit happens here in Denmark where all the Politicians spend taxpayers' money completely idiotic while people lose their jobs and companies due to this SARS-COV-2 INFLUENZA virus with a survival rate of 98% ....
Proof 2020 Nov 18: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/ - https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
NEW MERCH: https://www.pjwshop.com/
DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-jo...
CASH APP: https://cash.app/£PaulJosephWatson
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5
Anything Goes: https://www.youtube.com/AnythingGoesC...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwa...
Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson
Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
54,053 views•May 13, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/h-Swc9Iu0AM
Note: Follow the Fucking Money trail to theese Satanist...
Exactly the same shit happens here in Denmark where all the Politicians spend taxpayers' money completely idiotic while people lose their jobs and companies due to this SARS-COV-2 INFLUENZA virus with a survival rate of 98% ....
Proof 2020 Nov 18: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/ - https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
NEW MERCH: https://www.pjwshop.com/
DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-jo...
CASH APP: https://cash.app/£PaulJosephWatson
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5
Anything Goes: https://www.youtube.com/AnythingGoesC...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwa...
Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson
Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
54,053 views•May 13, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/h-Swc9Iu0AM
Keywords
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