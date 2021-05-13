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Paul Joseph Watson: The Uglification of the World 'For Fuck's Sake' [13.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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50 views • May 13, 2021
"It's all deliberate." - "Call it for what it is.."

Note: Follow the Fucking Money trail to theese Satanist...
Exactly the same shit happens here in Denmark where all the Politicians spend taxpayers' money completely idiotic while people lose their jobs and companies due to this SARS-COV-2 INFLUENZA virus with a survival rate of 98% ....
Proof 2020 Nov 18: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/ - https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817

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54,053 views•May 13, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/h-Swc9Iu0AM
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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