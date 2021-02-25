© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mount Sinai is Not in Egypt But in Saudi Arabia According to The Holy Bible & History!! {Must Watch}
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • February 25, 2021
First above All!!!
All Praises be to TMH!
AHAYAH - Our Heavenly Father!
YASHAYA - Our Savior Christ!
RUWACH QODESH - The Holy Spirit!
📕Zephaniah 2:1📖 Gather yourselves together, yea, gather together, O nation not desired.🔥
🔥✊🔥The 12 Tribes of Israel🔥✊🔥
🔥JUDA: So Call Negroe's!🔥
🔥BENJAMIN: Jamaican's & W Indian's!🔥
🔥LEVI: Haitian's!🔥
🔥SIMEON: Dominican's!🔥
🔥ZEBULON: Panama and Columbia!🔥
🔥EPHRAIM: Puerto Rican's!🔥
🔥MANASSEH: Cuban's!🔥
🔥GAD: North American Inian's!🔥
🔥REUBEN: Seminole Indian's!
🔥NAPHTALI: Hawaiian's & Samoan's!🔥
🔥ASHER: Brazil & Argentina!🔥
🔥ISSACHAR: So Call Mexicans!🔥
📕John 8:32 📖 Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free"🔒🔐🔓
https://gatheringofchrist.org/
https://www.dailymotion.com/tonysanti151
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/gocchurch
Contact me at - [email protected]
🔥✊🔥QAM YASHARAHLA!🔥✊🔥
🔥✊🔥WAKE UP ISREAL!🔥✊🔥
All Praises be to TMH!
AHAYAH - Our Heavenly Father!
YASHAYA - Our Savior Christ!
RUWACH QODESH - The Holy Spirit!
📕Zephaniah 2:1📖 Gather yourselves together, yea, gather together, O nation not desired.🔥
🔥✊🔥The 12 Tribes of Israel🔥✊🔥
🔥JUDA: So Call Negroe's!🔥
🔥BENJAMIN: Jamaican's & W Indian's!🔥
🔥LEVI: Haitian's!🔥
🔥SIMEON: Dominican's!🔥
🔥ZEBULON: Panama and Columbia!🔥
🔥EPHRAIM: Puerto Rican's!🔥
🔥MANASSEH: Cuban's!🔥
🔥GAD: North American Inian's!🔥
🔥REUBEN: Seminole Indian's!
🔥NAPHTALI: Hawaiian's & Samoan's!🔥
🔥ASHER: Brazil & Argentina!🔥
🔥ISSACHAR: So Call Mexicans!🔥
📕John 8:32 📖 Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free"🔒🔐🔓
https://gatheringofchrist.org/
https://www.dailymotion.com/tonysanti151
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/gocchurch
Contact me at - [email protected]
🔥✊🔥QAM YASHARAHLA!🔥✊🔥
🔥✊🔥WAKE UP ISREAL!🔥✊🔥
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.