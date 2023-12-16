Create New Account
Kennedy - RFK Jr Denies (or Lies) that Gaza Siege Is Even Happening
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Kennedy: RFK Jr Denies Gaza Siege Is Even Happening.

"2.2 million people [are] having their access to water, food, medicine, blocked right now by lsrael. Do you think it's acceptable to impose a siege on the entire civilian population in Gaza?"

"First of all, I don't think that's happening... I don't see any proof of that."

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

