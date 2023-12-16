Kennedy - RFK Jr Denies (or Lies) that Gaza Siege Is Even Happening

Kennedy: RFK Jr Denies Gaza Siege Is Even Happening.
"2.2 million people [are] having their access to water, food, medicine, blocked right now by lsrael. Do you think it's acceptable to impose a siege on the entire civilian population in Gaza?"
"First of all, I don't think that's happening... I don't see any proof of that."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.