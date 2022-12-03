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【Ukraine Rescue】03/12/2022 NFSC & ROLF Volunteer Nicole is interviewing the sister of the Trinity Broadcasting Network’s journalist, who is also Ukrainian, at our Medyka rescue center, Poland. Nicole told her that the NFSC people are helping the Ukrainians and fighting the communist dictatorship too and we will win.