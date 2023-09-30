Donglegate 10 Years Later

10 Years ago around St Patricks Day this year. Adria Richards got two people fired for overhearing jokes that weren't even aimed at her. The Blowback against her and Sendgrid caused her to get fired! This was also the first time that a feminist had been held responsible for her behaviour (Which she maintains that she did nothing wrong)
Ever since that day, the manosphere has been growing at an exponentially faster rate to the point where a Manosphere content creator (Andrew Tate) was the most searched person on Google in 2022
In short the Manosphere has come a long way and we can all thank one woman's self absorbed self-righteous sperg out for that fact. After this date the Manosphere became unstoppable no matter what anyone says to the contrary
