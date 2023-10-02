Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

ONE Russian Warrior Enters into Battle Against FIVE UAF Soldiers & Forces Them to Retreat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

ONE Russian warrior from the 40th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet enters into battle against FIVE Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and forces them to retreat

Another channel said this about this video:

A fighter from the 40th Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, advancing alone in a trench near Novomayorsk, engages in combat against six AFU soldiers.

Cynthia... I didn't count.


Using grenades and automatic fire, the trooper eliminates some of the Ukrainian soldiers, while the rest retreat further down the trench.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

