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2019: Giulietto Chiesa on 5G, EMF and nanochips right before he died
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94 views • January 27, 2022
Giulietto Chiesa speaks about 5G, EMF, Musk's satellites, injectable nanochips, inhalable nanochips. A prophecy on 2020 transhumanism that has come to realization.
He died a few months later, right before covid.
Language: ITA
subs: DIY
He died a few months later, right before covid.
Language: ITA
subs: DIY
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