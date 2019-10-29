© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meaning of the Word "Planet"
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • October 29, 2019
What is the real meaning of the word "planet" in the Bible? In the Greek the word "planois" is used. Our word "plane" has a completely different meaning and came about much later.
#flatearth
Our website: http://principledlegalstandard.com
Flat Earth Books: http://theonomos.com
At the Foot of the Sphinx by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org
#flatearth
Our website: http://principledlegalstandard.com
Flat Earth Books: http://theonomos.com
At the Foot of the Sphinx by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.