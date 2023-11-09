Clashes Continue in Jenin, Northern West Bank Refugee Camp

Clashes continue in Jenin.

Jenin Camp has gone into total street warfare. Palestinian militants managed to blow up a military vehicle as seen in the footage.

- While the Israelis are using everything they can including explosive drone attacks and airstrikes. 8 Palestinians have been killed and 14 wounded.

◾️School and kindergarten kids are still trapped in their facilities unable to make it home due to the Israeli attacks, more army units have been reportedly sent to Jenin.

◾️A reported message from a member of the Palestinian resistance:

- Our morale is sky-high, we will not leave the camp for them [to take], we're the righteous ones and our cause is just.



