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F. MMS: What is a "Maintenance Protocol" dosage? How often and how much to take it?
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2857 views • August 09, 2020
If you are just trying out MMS or are not on one of the 1000, 2000 or 3000 protocols, you are most likely to be on a Maintenance schedule for taking drops. This is a simple and constant dosage that you would take throughout the weeks and months to keep your immunities up and help remove toxins and pathogens from your body as you go thorugh your day-to-day living.
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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