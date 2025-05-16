MACRON is Behind Stolen Election In ROMANIA - Pres candidate George Simion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MACRON IS BEHIND STOLEN ELECTION IN ROMANIA — Presidential candidate
"They are putting a lot of money and pressure—through their ambassador here—in order to rob the Romanian people of their vote," said George Simion, who won the first round of the Romanian presidential election, in an interview with Mario Nawfal.