Money & Magnetism Monday's, Sunrise #715, and MORE!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
7 views • 1 day ago

(sorry for not always having the right screen share!) Video going over a variety of things for brain & mental health.

Longevity Tip: Never live on the 2nd floor or higher. Try to sleep & live as close to the ground as possible. Learn all about what's technically called bioelectromagnetism by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/Earthing101

Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies

tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

Dr. Laura Koniver’s:

tinyurl.com/TheBestGroundingProducts

(this is my shortened intuition-physician.myshopify.com/howtodieofnothing affiliate link

To learn how to avoid toxins found in drinking water, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration


and enter MyPureWater.com affiliate discount code:

howtodieofnothing

OR

Lauderhill


Many of the above are also located at:

Linktr.ee/h20ForDummies

(NOTE: 2 #s after the “h”)


For better brain & mental health by having the right amount of Omega-3 essential fatty acids, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

Linktr.ee/essentialfattyacids


Nourish your brain with the long-chain, essential Omega-3 fatty acids and REAL, natural fat-soluble Vitamins A & D from raw, fermented cod & skate liver oils (also offers “Activator X” found in high-vitamin butter oil and coconut & other ancestral products) by

greenpasture.org/?ref=186759

SAVE 10% by applying code:

howtodieofnothing


To easily share, use any of the below:


tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils

tinyurl.com/RaiseYourVitaminAandDlevels

tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminAandDsupplement



STOP trading very precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975


Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Linktr.ee/Biomat


$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected] & cc:

[email protected]


Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707


If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Honolulu, Hawaii:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

and be sure to tell him that ISA Danny Tseng of Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng referred you


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


Watch videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

