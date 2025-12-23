Money & Magnetism Monday's, Sunrise #715, and MORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(sorry for not always having the right screen share!) Video going over a variety of things for brain & mental health.
Longevity Tip: Never live on the 2nd floor or higher. Try to sleep & live as close to the ground as possible. Learn all about what's technically called bioelectromagnetism by visiting any of the below:
tinyurl.com/Earthing101
Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies
tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101
Dr. Laura Koniver’s:
tinyurl.com/TheBestGroundingProducts
(this is my shortened intuition-physician.myshopify.com/howtodieofnothing affiliate link
To learn how to avoid toxins found in drinking water, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
and enter MyPureWater.com affiliate discount code:
howtodieofnothing
OR
Lauderhill
Many of the above are also located at:
Linktr.ee/h20ForDummies
(NOTE: 2 #s after the “h”)
For better brain & mental health by having the right amount of Omega-3 essential fatty acids, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/Omega3s101
Linktr.ee/essentialfattyacids
Nourish your brain with the long-chain, essential Omega-3 fatty acids and REAL, natural fat-soluble Vitamins A & D from raw, fermented cod & skate liver oils (also offers “Activator X” found in high-vitamin butter oil and coconut & other ancestral products) by
greenpasture.org/?ref=186759
SAVE 10% by applying code:
howtodieofnothing
To easily share, use any of the below:
tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils
tinyurl.com/RaiseYourVitaminAandDlevels
tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminAandDsupplement
STOP trading very precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer
Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng
Linktr.ee/Biomat
$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway
& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation
Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
786.441.2727
[email protected] & cc:
Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
303.915.7707
If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Honolulu, Hawaii:
cell: 1+808.382.8816
and be sure to tell him that ISA Danny Tseng of Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng referred you
Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:
tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
Watch videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid