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School Of Truth - Lesson 2 - Dr. Lorraine Day, MD
MindToMind
MindToMind
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218 views • May 30, 2020
Dr. Lorraine Day with Andrew Carrington Hitchcock on The Andrew Carrington Hitchcock Show

Topics discussed: How Can We Take Our Country Back? The Bible Tells Us What Will Happen. Jezus Said That He Never Put His Trust In Man, Because He Knew What Was In The Heart Of Man. We Cannot Put Faith In Human Beings. There Is So Much Criminality In and Around Governments and With The Elections. So The Governments Will Always Fail Us. (Read Daniël 2) Now We Are At The Ten Kingdoms. These Are Put Together Right Now. The Map of The Club Of Rome Is One Of The Organisations Of The New World Order, Has Put Together and They Are Mainly For Population Extermination, Particularly Of The White Race. The Economy Will Not Come Up Again and much much more

Download Dr. Day's School Of Truth (MP3 format) here:
https://archive.org/details/OAA_2019_-_Dr_Day_Collection

More interviews with Dr. Day are here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEc30IUlowmu-FuDpC9IiYoB

Listen to Andrew Hitchcock's The Synagogue of Satan here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEdpqsxOjjbeXrNlTx1sRMau

Listen to other audiobooks here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQBZEdq7YdEdGw08BbO4g6PRVLtnyi15J

Order Dr. Day's fascinating books and DVDs at:
http://www.drdayproducts.com
http://www.drday.com/faxorder.htm

Websites;
www.drday.com
www.goodnewsaboutgod.com/
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/

Thanks for watching. Please share this information with your friends and your family. Spread the knowledge. Thank You & God Bless You!
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bibleeconomyelectionscriminalityexterminationgovernments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy