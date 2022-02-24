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Paul Joseph Watson: The Satanic Planned Truth About Ukraine! [22.02.2022]
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280 views • February 24, 2022
'Woke War 1.'
331,364 views Feb 22, 2022
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/TRF5duauYhs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
331,364 views Feb 22, 2022
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/TRF5duauYhs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
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