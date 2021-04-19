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RC-1, Urgent Message from God to Prepare the Saints for War, // "Lil Sally" f/bro Ricky C
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284 views • April 19, 2021
RC-1, Urgent Message from God to Prepare the Saints for War, // "Lil Sally" f/bro Ricky C
Ricky C, AKA "Lil Sally", joins the TRUTH channel as an end time teacher. Ricky and Professor Truth have been brethren and friends for many years and "Lil Sally" has a flock that he teaches weekly in the Northern Tundra. Todays show was a impromptu phone call that we decided to post as Ricky's debut episode on the "Lil Sally" Show. Ricky got his pseudo name as his CODE name we used when we needed to speak on certain topics w COL SC.
Ricky C, AKA "Lil Sally", joins the TRUTH channel as an end time teacher. Ricky and Professor Truth have been brethren and friends for many years and "Lil Sally" has a flock that he teaches weekly in the Northern Tundra. Todays show was a impromptu phone call that we decided to post as Ricky's debut episode on the "Lil Sally" Show. Ricky got his pseudo name as his CODE name we used when we needed to speak on certain topics w COL SC.
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