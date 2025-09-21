BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEMONS & Unclean Spirits
Brother Hebert Presents
Brother Hebert Presents
50 views • 3 days ago

This study of Demons and Unclean Spirits begins where all truth must—at the foundation of Scripture itself. From the Old Testament to Revelation, we will trace every passage that speaks of “devils,” “demons,” and “unclean spirits,” cutting through centuries of superstition and tradition to hear what God’s Word actually says. The prophets never taught a doctrine of invisible monsters haunting the air; they spoke of idols, false teachings, madness, and the covenant curses of disobedience. The Gospels and Revelation carry that same language forward in parables, symbols, and enacted lessons. Step by step, we will uncover how “demons” (daimonion, G1140), “to be demonized” (daimonizomai, G1139), and “unclean spirits” (pneuma akatharton, G4151 + G169) point not to supernatural beings, but to the very real conditions of corruption, idolatry, delusion, and brokenness that plague mankind.

Full Study: DEMONS UNCLEAN SPIRITS https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/demons-unclean-spirits/

Read me: Demons/Unclean Spirits Series SUMMARY https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/DEMONS-Series-Summary.pdf

  • I have limited uploads left here on Brighteon so I can't load each of the 13 episodes, you can find them all in the link above for the Full Study﻿﻿
Keywords
christianitydemonsdevilsword studyunclean spirits
