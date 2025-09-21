DEMONS & Unclean Spirits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This study of Demons and Unclean Spirits begins where all truth must—at the foundation of Scripture itself. From the Old Testament to Revelation, we will trace every passage that speaks of “devils,” “demons,” and “unclean spirits,” cutting through centuries of superstition and tradition to hear what God’s Word actually says. The prophets never taught a doctrine of invisible monsters haunting the air; they spoke of idols, false teachings, madness, and the covenant curses of disobedience. The Gospels and Revelation carry that same language forward in parables, symbols, and enacted lessons. Step by step, we will uncover how “demons” (daimonion, G1140), “to be demonized” (daimonizomai, G1139), and “unclean spirits” (pneuma akatharton, G4151 + G169) point not to supernatural beings, but to the very real conditions of corruption, idolatry, delusion, and brokenness that plague mankind.
