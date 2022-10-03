Climate Change - The Tail Wagging the Dog? What's Up! Preview

To what degree is the media enlisted to tell stories through the main stream to sway opinion to support political policy? With Gregg Braden and John L. Petersen.

What's Up! is a new, fortnightly program of no-holds-barred discussion between John Petersen and Gregg Braden about … anything and everything. It starts with whatever is on Gregg’s mind ... and then goes wherever the conversation leads – everything from the down to earth to the way, way outer space — whatever is on John and Gregg’s minds. You can be assured that listening in on the interaction between these two interesting thinkers is something that you won’t want to miss.