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Doctor Explains Vaccine Reproductive Side Effects
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166 views • April 25, 2021
Supposed to be Covid Vaccine KILLS from Womb to Nursing Home. Find out why!
In all trials, dead Ferrets all. That is why "they" say there has not been any testing.
Proudly Stolen from Infowars!
In all trials, dead Ferrets all. That is why "they" say there has not been any testing.
Proudly Stolen from Infowars!
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