Human Resources - Social Engineering In The 20th Century



This documentary examines the role that science and technology play in the exploitation and control of human beings. The desire by a small group of the ruling elite to control others epitomizes their psychopathy as well as the pathology inherent in technocratic, sociological philosophies. Topics include behaviorism - scientific management - workplace democracy - schooling - frustration/aggression hypothesis - eugenics - human experimentation.

