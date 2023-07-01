Human Resources - Social Engineering In The 20th Century
This documentary examines the role that science and technology play in the exploitation and control of human beings. The desire by a small group of the ruling elite to control others epitomizes their psychopathy as well as the pathology inherent in technocratic, sociological philosophies. Topics include behaviorism - scientific management - workplace democracy - schooling - frustration/aggression hypothesis - eugenics - human experimentation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.