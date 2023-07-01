Create New Account
Human Resources - Social Engineering In The 20th Century
Human Resources - Social Engineering In The 20th Century

This documentary examines the role that science and technology play in the exploitation and control of human beings. The desire by a small group of the ruling elite to control others epitomizes their psychopathy as well as the pathology inherent in technocratic, sociological philosophies. Topics include behaviorism - scientific management - workplace democracy - schooling - frustration/aggression hypothesis - eugenics - human experimentation.

human20th centuryresources - socialengineering in the

