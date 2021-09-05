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Will Kevin J. Johnston Put Fluoride Back In Calgary’s Water Supply When He is Mayor
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11 views • September 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
Will Kevin J. Johnston Put Fluoride Back In Calgary’s Water Supply When He is Mayor?
Your questions are all answered by Kevin J. Johnston, the next mayor of Calgary. Should Fluoride be in the water supply in Calgary? Watch the video and pass it on to everyone you know!
I will answer all your questions, ask them on the contact page of www.CalgaryMayor.co
Will Kevin J. Johnston Put Fluoride Back In Calgary’s Water Supply When He is Mayor?
Your questions are all answered by Kevin J. Johnston, the next mayor of Calgary. Should Fluoride be in the water supply in Calgary? Watch the video and pass it on to everyone you know!
I will answer all your questions, ask them on the contact page of www.CalgaryMayor.co
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