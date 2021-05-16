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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-16-2021 Non-Compliance In Calgary
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30 views • May 16, 2021
Canada has been hit hard and it seems more and more are done! Calgary is seeing large groups meeting in a parking lot and they cannot stop it! Power in numbers! The UK has been using fear and propaganda just like the rest of the world to push the scamdemic and now for the injection. They even have an agency for this and that is how we know they have met resistance from the people! Is the magnet story real? Lets have a look.
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Article Links:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7866136/tailgate-parties-calgary-deerfoot-city/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/15/uk-gov-document-reveals-disgusting-tactics-used-to-coerce-brits-into-having-experimental-covid-vaccine/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26443109/
Tim Truth Channel on Bitchute and Odysee
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0GF8GBhaTyy/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.bi.team/wp-content/themes/bit/assets/img/default-share-image.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7866136/tailgate-parties-calgary-deerfoot-city/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/15/uk-gov-document-reveals-disgusting-tactics-used-to-coerce-brits-into-having-experimental-covid-vaccine/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26443109/
Tim Truth Channel on Bitchute and Odysee
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0GF8GBhaTyy/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.bi.team/wp-content/themes/bit/assets/img/default-share-image.jpg
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