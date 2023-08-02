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ZEROTIME No Jab NO HEART! Urgent Help for Aussie Mum Vicki Derderian!
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83 views • August 02, 2023

Maria Zeee Zerotime


August 2, 2023


Aussie mum Vicki Derderian is being refused a life-saving heart transplant due to her unwillingness to comply with the deadly COVID jab mandate, which could cause further damage to her heart and possibly end her life.


Despite having a medical exemption, the Australian health establishment has sent a clear message - comply or die, with a mysterious organisation now actively working to remove Vicki's fundraising platform which will allow her to travel overseas for her life-saving surgery.


To donate to save Vicki's life, please visit this link: https://donorbox.org/heart4vicki


For more information visit this link: https://heart4vicki.org/


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v340a2h-zerotime-no-jab-no-heart-urgent-help-for-aussie-mum.html

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vaccineaustraliamomvaxmandateaussiejabshotinoculationinjectiontransplantcovidno jabcomply or diemaria zeeezerotimeno hearturgent helpvicki derderianoverseas travelfundraising platform
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