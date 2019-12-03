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JUSTICE W/ JUDGE JEANINE 11/30/19 FOX NEWS
Freedom Warrior
Freedom Warrior
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12 views • December 03, 2019
Commercial-Free show

Topics:
Nunes reactions to latest battle with Dems over Impeachment inquiry & what's next
Impeachment Battle Continues
Dems latest attempts to oust President Trump
The real Russia investigation
Impact of impeachment on 2020 elections
Investigating the Investigators
Trump bashes Democrat Russia hoax
FISA Report release set for December

Guests:
Rep Devin Nunes (R-CA)
Sarah Sanders
Dan Bongino
Charlie Kirk
Greg Gutfeld
Lee Smith, Author "The Plot Against the President"

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Saturday, 11/30/19, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Justice with Judge Jeanine, Fox News, President Trump, Freedom Warrior, Freedomwarrior, complete show, Inspector General, Adam Schiff, Pelosi, Whistleblower, Jerry Nadler, Impeachment push, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Conan, President Trump
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newsfox newsjudge jeanine pirrojustice with judge jeanine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy