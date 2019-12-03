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JUSTICE W/ JUDGE JEANINE 11/30/19 FOX NEWS
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12 views • December 03, 2019
Commercial-Free show
Topics:
Nunes reactions to latest battle with Dems over Impeachment inquiry & what's next
Impeachment Battle Continues
Dems latest attempts to oust President Trump
The real Russia investigation
Impact of impeachment on 2020 elections
Investigating the Investigators
Trump bashes Democrat Russia hoax
FISA Report release set for December
Guests:
Rep Devin Nunes (R-CA)
Sarah Sanders
Dan Bongino
Charlie Kirk
Greg Gutfeld
Lee Smith, Author "The Plot Against the President"
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Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Saturday, 11/30/19, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Justice with Judge Jeanine, Fox News, President Trump, Freedom Warrior, Freedomwarrior, complete show, Inspector General, Adam Schiff, Pelosi, Whistleblower, Jerry Nadler, Impeachment push, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Conan, President Trump
Topics:
Nunes reactions to latest battle with Dems over Impeachment inquiry & what's next
Impeachment Battle Continues
Dems latest attempts to oust President Trump
The real Russia investigation
Impact of impeachment on 2020 elections
Investigating the Investigators
Trump bashes Democrat Russia hoax
FISA Report release set for December
Guests:
Rep Devin Nunes (R-CA)
Sarah Sanders
Dan Bongino
Charlie Kirk
Greg Gutfeld
Lee Smith, Author "The Plot Against the President"
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Saturday, 11/30/19, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Justice with Judge Jeanine, Fox News, President Trump, Freedom Warrior, Freedomwarrior, complete show, Inspector General, Adam Schiff, Pelosi, Whistleblower, Jerry Nadler, Impeachment push, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Conan, President Trump
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